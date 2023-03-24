The -8.41% Simple Moving Average of Elevance Health Inc.’s (ELV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has gone down by -4.74% for the week, with a -7.75% drop in the past month and a -11.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ELV is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ELV is $576.85, which is $131.5 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 236.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ELV on March 24, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has decreased by -4.10 compared to its previous closing price of 465.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

The stock of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has gone down by -4.74% for the week, with a -7.75% drop in the past month and a -11.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for ELV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.50% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $575 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $580, previously predicting the price at $490. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

ELV Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV fell by -4.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $465.35. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Kendrick Charles Morgan JR, who sale 2,314 shares at the price of $462.22 back on Mar 09. After this action, Kendrick Charles Morgan JR now owns 15,327 shares of Elevance Health Inc., valued at $1,069,577 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc. (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.