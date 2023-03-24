The -60.76% Simple Moving Average of Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s (ATAI) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has seen a -2.05% decrease in the past week, with a -29.71% drop in the past month, and a -62.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.72% for ATAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.17% for ATAI stock, with a simple moving average of -60.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is $12.55, which is $12.35 above the current market price. The public float for ATAI is 150.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATAI on March 24, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)’s stock price has increased by 0.42 compared to its previous closing price of 1.19. however, the company has experienced a -2.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATAI stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ATAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATAI in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATAI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ATAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 30th, 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ATAI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

ATAI Trading at -27.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.63%, as shares sank -25.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAI fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3717. In addition, Atai Life Sciences N.V. saw -55.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATAI starting from Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., who purchase 21,900 shares at the price of $4.47 back on Apr 29. After this action, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,302 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V., valued at $97,801 using the latest closing price.

Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., the 10% Owner of Atai Life Sciences N.V., purchase 34,700 shares at $4.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. is holding 1,777,402 shares at $154,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATAI

Equity return is now at value -59.30, with -52.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.