Teradyne Inc. (TER) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has gone up by 1.55% for the week, with a 6.79% rise in the past month and a 22.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 16.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Right Now?

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.50x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Teradyne Inc. (TER) by analysts is $111.24, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for TER is 154.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TER was 1.60M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has increased by 3.10 compared to its previous closing price of 104.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/27/22 that Teradyne Earnings Were Great. The Stock Is Getting Crushed on the Guidance.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

The stock of Teradyne Inc. (TER) has gone up by 1.55% for the week, with a 6.79% rise in the past month and a 22.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.48% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of 16.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $102 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TER Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.23. In addition, Teradyne Inc. saw 23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from Robbins Brad, who sale 2,710 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Mar 15. After this action, Robbins Brad now owns 51,467 shares of Teradyne Inc., valued at $279,753 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne Inc., sale 750 shares at $103.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 18,237 shares at $77,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.91 for the present operating margin

+59.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne Inc. stands at +22.68. The total capital return value is set at 31.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.39. Equity return is now at value 30.20, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne Inc. (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teradyne Inc. (TER) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.