Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF)’s stock price has decreased by -2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 4.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Right Now?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TEF is at 0.62. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for TEF is 5.08B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for TEF on March 24, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

The stock of Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has seen a 1.91% increase in the past week, with a -1.84% drop in the past month, and a 14.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.35% for TEF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for TEF stock, with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.08. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw 12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.