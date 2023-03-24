Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has increased by 4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 1.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 18.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for TTCF is 45.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTCF on March 24, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF’s stock has seen a 18.25% increase for the week, with a 4.93% rise in the past month and a 23.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.71% for Tattooed Chef Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.30% for TTCF stock, with a simple moving average of -62.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

TTCF Trading at 9.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares surge +11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF rose by +18.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2670. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw 21.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.