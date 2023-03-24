Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock Experiences 8.94% Monthly Change

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has gone up by 5.92% for the week, with a 8.94% rise in the past month and a 25.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.11% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 15.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Right Now?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSM is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSM is $99.83, which is $3.89 above the current price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on March 24, 2023 was 13.30M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has increased by 2.13 compared to its previous closing price of 92.62. However, the company has seen a 5.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

TSM Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +5.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.37. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 26.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 22.70 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.