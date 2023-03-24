T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has decreased by -7.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is $0.57, The public float for TTOO is 7.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTOO on March 24, 2023 was 614.81K shares.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO stock saw a decrease of -5.66% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -19.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -57.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.48% for TTOO stock, with a simple moving average of -87.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27th of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTOO reach a price target of $2.50. The rating they have provided for TTOO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

TTOO Trading at -55.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.47%, as shares sank -11.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5617. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -64.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Sperzel John J III, who sale 2,898 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Feb 28. After this action, Sperzel John J III now owns 17,329 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $1,710 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Michael Terrence, the General Counsel of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 1,585 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Gibbs Michael Terrence is holding 6,517 shares at $935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-248.87 for the present operating margin

+5.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -279.39. The total capital return value is set at -171.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.56. Equity return is now at value 225.10, with -125.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.