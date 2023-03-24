Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) is 2.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBLK is 1.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) is $27.73, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for SBLK is 96.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% of that float. On March 24, 2023, SBLK’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

SBLK) stock’s latest price update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)’s stock price has increased by 3.63 compared to its previous closing price of 20.37. however, the company has experienced a -1.26% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/22 that Palantir, DoorDash, Nvidia, Hasbro: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SBLK’s Market Performance

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has experienced a -1.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.94% drop in the past month, and a 9.04% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.92% for SBLK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.92% for SBLK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SBLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SBLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBLK reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for SBLK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Pareto gave a rating of “Hold” to SBLK, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

SBLK Trading at -5.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares sank -13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBLK fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.27. In addition, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SBLK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.93 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stands at +39.38. The total capital return value is set at 17.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.12. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 15.80 for asset returns.

Based on Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.58. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.