SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has increased by 2.08 compared to its previous closing price of 1.92. but the company has seen a 7.10% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SOUN is $4.23, which is $2.27 above than the current price. The public float for SOUN is 156.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. The average trading volume of SOUN on March 24, 2023 was 12.69M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stock saw a decrease of 7.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -50.75% and a quarterly a decrease of 78.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.91% for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.24% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of -27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at -21.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.86%, as shares sank -50.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +88.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4225. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,081 shares at the price of $1.98 back on Mar 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,038,147 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $6,097 using the latest closing price.

MOHAJER KEYVAN, the CEO of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 95,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that MOHAJER KEYVAN is holding 1,075,000 shares at $235,552 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 57.10, with -171.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.