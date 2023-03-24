Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNOW is $179.05, which is $40.2 above the current price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on March 24, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has increased by 3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 135.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a 1.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.70% drop in the past month, and a -0.45% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of -8.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.46. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -2.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Dageville Benoit, who sale 58,647 shares at the price of $136.28 back on Mar 15. After this action, Dageville Benoit now owns 13,296 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $7,992,413 using the latest closing price.

Slootman Frank, the CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc., sale 1,701 shares at $141.38 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Slootman Frank is holding 130,241 shares at $240,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.30 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.