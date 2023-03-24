SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Stock Experiences -44.42% Monthly Change

In the past week, SLG stock has gone down by -24.08%, with a monthly decline of -44.42% and a quarterly plunge of -39.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.14% for SL Green Realty Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -34.53% for SLG stock, with a simple moving average of -51.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SLG is also noteworthy at 1.54.

The public float for SLG is 62.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.73% of that float. The average trading volume of SLG on March 24, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

SLG) stock’s latest price update

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG)’s stock price has decreased by -8.82 compared to its previous closing price of 21.89. however, the company has experienced a -24.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SLG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SLG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $22 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLG reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for SLG stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to SLG, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

SLG Trading at -43.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares sank -44.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLG fell by -24.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, SL Green Realty Corp. saw -40.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLG starting from HATKOFF CRAIG M, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $34.31 back on Mar 03. After this action, HATKOFF CRAIG M now owns 2,052 shares of SL Green Realty Corp., valued at $308,790 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLG

Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.