Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)’s stock price has decreased by -5.94 compared to its previous closing price of 41.10. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for SILK is 37.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SILK on March 24, 2023 was 468.97K shares.

SILK’s Market Performance

SILK stock saw a decrease of -11.41% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -26.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -29.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.69% for SILK stock, with a simple moving average of -16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SILK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SILK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SILK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $50 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SILK, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

SILK Trading at -23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares sank -26.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -11.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.15. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -26.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.91 back on Mar 15. After this action, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H now owns 149,454 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $209,550 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Erica J., the President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $42.23 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Rogers Erica J. is holding 269,132 shares at $253,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Equity return is now at value -63.10, with -29.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.