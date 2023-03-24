Should You Invest in SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SOBR is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOBR is $5.07, The public float for SOBR is 10.94M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.42% of that float. The average trading volume for SOBR on March 24, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

SOBR) stock’s latest price update

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR)’s stock price has increased by 5.80 compared to its previous closing price of 2.24. However, the company has experienced a 14.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SOBR’s Market Performance

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has experienced a 14.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.94% rise in the past month, and a 218.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.48% for SOBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.36% for SOBR stock, with a simple moving average of 52.86% for the last 200 days.

SOBR Trading at 29.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares surge +19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +157.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOBR rose by +15.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +171.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, SOBR Safe Inc. saw 149.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOBR starting from Beabout J. Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 29. After this action, Beabout J. Steven now owns 334,503 shares of SOBR Safe Inc., valued at $11,000 using the latest closing price.

Beabout J. Steven, the Director of SOBR Safe Inc., purchase 767 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Beabout J. Steven is holding 324,503 shares at $859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOBR

The total capital return value is set at -211.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -466.53. Equity return is now at value -854.40, with -306.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2,582.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.