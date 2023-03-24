Should You Invest in Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Now?

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RRC is at 2.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for RRC is 234.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.64% of that float. The average trading volume for RRC on March 24, 2023 was 5.22M shares.

RRC) stock’s latest price update

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 24.08. but the company has seen a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RRC’s Market Performance

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has experienced a -4.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.40% drop in the past month, and a -7.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for RRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.23% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of -14.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. is $33 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRC reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for RRC stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

RRC Trading at -5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.76. In addition, Range Resources Corporation saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Ginn Dori, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.65 back on Aug 26. After this action, Ginn Dori now owns 80,801 shares of Range Resources Corporation, valued at $173,255 using the latest closing price.

Spiller Reginal, the Director of Range Resources Corporation, sale 1,600 shares at $31.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Spiller Reginal is holding 10,685 shares at $50,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.73 for the present operating margin

+58.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Range Resources Corporation stands at +21.64. The total capital return value is set at 59.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.17. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Range Resources Corporation (RRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.16. Total debt to assets is 26.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Range Resources Corporation (RRC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.