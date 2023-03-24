Should You Invest in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) Now?

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FTNT is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FTNT is $71.10, which is $6.52 above the current market price. The public float for FTNT is 633.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for FTNT on March 24, 2023 was 5.10M shares.

FTNT) stock’s latest price update

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT)’s stock price has increased by 3.33 compared to its previous closing price of 61.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FTNT’s Market Performance

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has seen a 2.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.05% gain in the past month and a 25.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for FTNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.68% for FTNT stock, with a simple moving average of 16.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTNT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTNT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $73 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to FTNT, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

FTNT Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTNT rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.56. In addition, Fortinet Inc. saw 29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTNT starting from Perche Patrice, who sale 7,535 shares at the price of $61.81 back on Mar 21. After this action, Perche Patrice now owns 25,730 shares of Fortinet Inc., valued at $465,721 using the latest closing price.

Jensen Keith, the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc., sale 98,374 shares at $60.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Jensen Keith is holding 4,569 shares at $5,920,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+74.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortinet Inc. stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 72.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 66.41. Equity return is now at value -314.20, with 15.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.