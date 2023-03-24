Should You Invest in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ELAN is at 0.96.

The public float for ELAN is 472.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ELAN on March 24, 2023 was 7.65M shares.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 9.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.82% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

ELAN’s Market Performance

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has experienced a -8.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.13% drop in the past month, and a -26.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for ELAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.03% for ELAN stock, with a simple moving average of -40.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on August 18th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELAN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ELAN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ELAN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

ELAN Trading at -27.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -27.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN fell by -8.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated saw -28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Equity return is now at value -1.10, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.