Should You Invest in Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) Now?

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CTRA is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTRA is $30.19, which is $7.52 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 760.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.63% of that float. The average trading volume for CTRA on March 24, 2023 was 9.37M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.70 compared to its previous closing price of 23.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has fallen by -1.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.81% and a quarterly drop of -4.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.84% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.55% for CTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -12.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRA reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for CTRA stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 25th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to CTRA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

CTRA Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.64. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc. saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DeShazer Michael D., who sale 20,824 shares at the price of $24.10 back on Mar 21. After this action, DeShazer Michael D. now owns 77,406 shares of Coterra Energy Inc., valued at $501,858 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 225,755 shares at $138,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc. stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.