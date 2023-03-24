Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, FOUR stock has gone down by -1.53%, with a monthly gain of 12.72% and a quarterly surge of 23.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.01% for Shift4 Payments Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.10% for FOUR stock, with a simple moving average of 34.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) is above average at 75.58x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FOUR is $76.44, which is $11.58 above than the current price. The public float for FOUR is 53.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.48% of that float. The average trading volume of FOUR on March 24, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 68.63. However, the company has experienced a -1.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FOUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FOUR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FOUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FOUR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FOUR reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for FOUR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 29th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to FOUR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on September 14th of the previous year.

FOUR Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.92. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc. saw 18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Frankel Jordan, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $71.05 back on Mar 09. After this action, Frankel Jordan now owns 267,753 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc., valued at $497,350 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $71.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Disman Nancy is holding 375,165 shares at $107,475 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.33 for the present operating margin

+18.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift4 Payments Inc. stands at +3.77. The total capital return value is set at 3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.63. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), the company’s capital structure generated 508.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.56. Total debt to assets is 68.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 506.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.