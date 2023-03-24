Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has gone up by 5.37% for the week, with a -11.92% drop in the past month and a -25.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.52% for WTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.17% for WTTR stock, with a simple moving average of -19.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WTTR is at 1.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WTTR is $11.63, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for WTTR is 74.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume for WTTR on March 24, 2023 was 787.49K shares.

WTTR) stock’s latest price update

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR)’s stock price has increased by 4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 6.00. however, the company has experienced a 5.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $12 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTTR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for WTTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

WTTR Trading at -20.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -11.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +5.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Select Energy Services Inc. saw -32.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Szymanski Brian, who sale 2,150 shares at the price of $8.35 back on Dec 14. After this action, Szymanski Brian now owns 89,422 shares of Select Energy Services Inc., valued at $17,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.76 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Energy Services Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.47. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.