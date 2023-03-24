REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock Sees a-4.44 Decrease

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen a -22.37% decrease in the past week, with a -32.97% drop in the past month, and a -19.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.57% for REE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.64% for REE stock, with a simple moving average of -62.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REE is $1.69, which is $1.4 above the current price. The public float for REE is 205.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REE on March 24, 2023 was 664.20K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s stock price has decreased by -4.44 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -33.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.55%, as shares sank -34.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -22.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3837. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8591600.00 for the present operating margin

-16483.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for REE Automotive Ltd. stands at -8422166.67. The total capital return value is set at -231.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -226.89.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.