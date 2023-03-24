Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock Faces 2.18% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, O stock has gone down by -5.06%, with a monthly decline of -9.54% and a quarterly plunge of -6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Realty Income Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for O stock, with a simple moving average of -9.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for O is $70.46, which is $11.32 above the current market price. The public float for O is 626.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for O on March 24, 2023 was 3.53M shares.

O) stock’s latest price update

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 59.40. However, the company has seen a -5.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

In the past week, O stock has gone down by -5.06%, with a monthly decline of -9.54% and a quarterly plunge of -6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Realty Income Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.29% for O stock, with a simple moving average of -9.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $72 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to O, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

O Trading at -9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.91. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw -6.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Abraham Neil, who sale 26,600 shares at the price of $65.34 back on Feb 27. After this action, Abraham Neil now owns 41,630 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $1,738,118 using the latest closing price.

Chapman A. Larry, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, sale 7,000 shares at $67.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Chapman A. Larry is holding 10,090 shares at $475,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.65 for the present operating margin

+43.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +26.01. The total capital return value is set at 2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.95. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corporation (O), the company’s capital structure generated 69.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.03. Total debt to assets is 40.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Realty Income Corporation (O) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.