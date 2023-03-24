Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 96.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/16/23 that China Sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon as Tensions Over Balloon Increase

Is It Worth Investing in Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) is 27.33x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RTX is 1.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is $109.30, which is $13.19 above the current market price. The public float for RTX is 1.45B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On March 24, 2023, RTX’s average trading volume was 4.71M shares.

RTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has seen a -2.12% decrease in the past week, with a -4.49% drop in the past month, and a -2.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for RTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.90% for RTX stock, with a simple moving average of 1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $105 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RTX reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for RTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to RTX, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

RTX Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.68. In addition, Raytheon Technologies Corporation saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Johnson Amy L, who sale 3,622 shares at the price of $98.55 back on Feb 28. After this action, Johnson Amy L now owns 4,061 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, valued at $356,952 using the latest closing price.

HAYES GREGORY, the Chairman and CEO of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, sale 4,260 shares at $99.16 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HAYES GREGORY is holding 453,685 shares at $422,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.