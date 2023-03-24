Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX)’s stock price has decreased by -5.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 63.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 1 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for QNCX is $12.00, The public float for QNCX is 27.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.35% of that float. The average trading volume for QNCX on March 24, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

QNCX’s Market Performance

QNCX’s stock has seen a 63.10% increase for the week, with a 33.01% rise in the past month and a 124.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.29% for Quince Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 38.73% for QNCX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.58% for the last 200 days.

QNCX Trading at 47.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.21%, as shares surge +37.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNCX rose by +63.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0060. In addition, Quince Therapeutics Inc. saw 114.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNCX starting from Monohon Ted, who sale 1,871 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Mar 06. After this action, Monohon Ted now owns 27,440 shares of Quince Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,834 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNCX

The total capital return value is set at -45.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.05. Equity return is now at value -48.80, with -46.20 for asset returns.

Based on Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.