Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) is 113.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSTG is 1.26.

The public float for PSTG is 281.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.55% of that float. On March 24, 2023, PSTG’s average trading volume was 5.40M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PSTG) stock’s latest price update

Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE: PSTG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.55 compared to its previous closing price of 24.50. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Pure Storage Guidance Misses Street Estimates as Companies Cut IT Spending

PSTG’s Market Performance

Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.06% decline in the past month and a -13.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for PSTG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for PSTG stock, with a simple moving average of -14.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PSTG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PSTG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on October 31st of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSTG reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for PSTG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PSTG, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 20th of the previous year.

PSTG Trading at -11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.00. In addition, Pure Storage Inc. saw -9.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTG starting from FitzSimons Dan, who sale 28,481 shares at the price of $24.49 back on Mar 21. After this action, FitzSimons Dan now owns 192,530 shares of Pure Storage Inc., valued at $697,577 using the latest closing price.

Krysler P. Kevan, the Chief Financial Officer of Pure Storage Inc., sale 27,679 shares at $27.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Krysler P. Kevan is holding 480,831 shares at $748,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.