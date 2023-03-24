Polished.com Inc. (POL) Stock Faces 8.31% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Polished.com Inc. (POL) has gone down by -17.37% for the week, with a -32.32% drop in the past month and a -14.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.04% for POL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.54% for POL stock, with a simple moving average of -38.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) is above average at 2.70x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is $1.00, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for POL is 101.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of POL on March 24, 2023 was 773.88K shares.

POL) stock’s latest price update

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL)’s stock price has decreased by -9.21 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. but the company has seen a -17.37% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

POL Trading at -26.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares sank -25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -15.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6122. In addition, Polished.com Inc. saw -15.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc. stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Polished.com Inc. (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Polished.com Inc. (POL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.