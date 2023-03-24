Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): A Technical Analysis

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is $15.45, which is $3.42 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 451.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAA on March 24, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

PAA) stock’s latest price update

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA)’s stock price has decreased by -3.19 compared to its previous closing price of 11.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/04/22 that Insider Buys of Oil and Solar Stocks Are Plays on Russia Sanctions

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA’s stock has fallen by -2.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.63% and a quarterly rise of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.06% for PAA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAA reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for PAA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

PAA Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw -1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $9.81 back on Jun 23. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $1,961,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.