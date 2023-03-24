Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBI is 2.21.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The public float for PBI is 161.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBI on March 24, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI stock saw a decrease of -5.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.92% for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.41% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at -16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -15.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.02. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Equity return is now at value 78.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.