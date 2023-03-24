Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is 26.67x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PDD is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is $744.29, which is $30.99 above the current market price. The public float for PDD is 911.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% of that float. On March 24, 2023, PDD’s average trading volume was 9.09M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD)’s stock price has increased by 2.47 compared to its previous closing price of 75.58. However, the company has seen a -18.06% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/21/23 that Google Suspends Pinduoduo. It’s a Hiccup in U.S. Expansion for the Chinese Retailer.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD’s stock has fallen by -18.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.16% and a quarterly drop of -9.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.87% for Pinduoduo Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.63% for PDD stock, with a simple moving average of 8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $113 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDD reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for PDD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PDD, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

PDD Trading at -16.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares sank -10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -18.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.21. In addition, Pinduoduo Inc. saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.34 for the present operating margin

+65.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinduoduo Inc. stands at +8.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 16.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.52. Total debt to assets is 7.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.