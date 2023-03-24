Phillips 66’s (PSX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, PSX stock has gone down by -3.32%, with a monthly decline of -8.74% and a quarterly plunge of -11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Phillips 66 The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.00% for PSX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PSX is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PSX is $126.60, which is $34.49 above the current market price. The public float for PSX is 461.58M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume for PSX on March 24, 2023 was 3.59M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has decreased by -2.10 compared to its previous closing price of 93.54. but the company has seen a -3.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

In the past week, PSX stock has gone down by -3.32%, with a monthly decline of -8.74% and a quarterly plunge of -11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Phillips 66 The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.00% for PSX stock, with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PSX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

PSX Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.03. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.