Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is $15.84, which is $6.19 above the current market price. The public float for PTON is 310.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTON on March 24, 2023 was 13.06M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

PTON) stock’s latest price update

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON)’s stock price has increased by 0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 9.26. However, the company has seen a -12.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/23 that After Price Cut, Some Peloton Bikes Now Sell for Less Than $1,000. The Stock Slides.

PTON’s Market Performance

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has experienced a -12.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.83% drop in the past month, and a -11.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for PTON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.08% for PTON stock, with a simple moving average of -12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTON stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PTON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTON in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTON reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for PTON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 02nd, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to PTON, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on February 02nd of the current year.

PTON Trading at -26.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -28.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTON fell by -12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.73. In addition, Peloton Interactive Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTON starting from Cotter Jennifer Cunningham, who sale 25,428 shares at the price of $13.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, Cotter Jennifer Cunningham now owns 27,401 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc., valued at $332,064 using the latest closing price.

Cortese Thomas, the Chief Product Officer of Peloton Interactive Inc., sale 18,965 shares at $13.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Cortese Thomas is holding 413 shares at $247,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTON

Equity return is now at value -418.40, with -71.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.