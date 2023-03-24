Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has seen a -57.85% decrease in the past week, with a -75.96% drop in the past month, and a -82.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 58.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.71% for PEAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -65.78% for PEAR stock, with a simple moving average of -85.05% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PEAR is $4.00, which is $4.58 above the current market price. The public float for PEAR is 116.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.46% of that float. The average trading volume for PEAR on March 24, 2023 was 615.51K shares.

PEAR) stock’s latest price update

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a fall of -57.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEAR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PEAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEAR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $5 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PEAR reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PEAR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to PEAR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

PEAR Trading at -74.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 58.85%, as shares sank -75.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEAR fell by -57.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6911. In addition, Pear Therapeutics Inc. saw -78.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEAR starting from McCann Corey, who sale 34,731 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Jan 20. After this action, McCann Corey now owns 8,210,834 shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,246 using the latest closing price.

GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T, the CFO, COO, Treas., & Asst. Sec. of Pear Therapeutics Inc., sale 19,540 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that GUIFFRE CHRISTOPHERD T is holding 29,960 shares at $22,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2511.53 for the present operating margin

-24.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pear Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1548.05. The total capital return value is set at -89.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.50.

Based on Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 30.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.43. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.