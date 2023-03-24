ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has increased by 2.73 compared to its previous closing price of 78.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75.

The public float for ON is 430.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on March 24, 2023 was 6.85M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stock saw an increase of 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.07% and a quarterly increase of 26.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.15% for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.58% for ON stock, with a simple moving average of 20.06% for the last 200 days.

ON Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.06. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 29.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $79.18 back on Mar 15. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 606,212 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $395,900 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 209,781 shares at $320,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Equity return is now at value 34.20, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.