NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEP is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NEP is $87.23, which is $26.44 above the current price. The public float for NEP is 79.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on March 24, 2023 was 677.38K shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has decreased by -4.92 compared to its previous closing price of 61.53. however, the company has experienced a -6.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NEP’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has experienced a -6.05% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.25% drop in the past month, and a -18.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for NEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.22% for NEP stock, with a simple moving average of -22.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEP reach a price target of $89, previously predicting the price at $86. The rating they have provided for NEP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

CIBC gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEP, setting the target price at $79 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

NEP Trading at -16.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -13.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP fell by -6.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.98. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.