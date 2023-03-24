Navigating the Volatility of Under Armour Inc.’s (UA) Stock

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month, and a -3.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for UA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Right Now?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.39x.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price predicted for Under Armour Inc. (UA) by analysts is $12.40, The public float for UA is 182.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.06% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of UA was 2.94M shares.

UA) stock’s latest price update

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)’s stock price has increased by 2.43 compared to its previous closing price of 7.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/03/22 that Under Armour Lowers Profit Targets for Year

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

The stock of Under Armour Inc. (UA) has seen a 4.85% increase in the past week, with a -9.71% drop in the past month, and a -3.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for UA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for UA stock, with a simple moving average of -3.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UA

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to UA, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

UA Trading at -14.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -9.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UA rose by +4.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Under Armour Inc. (UA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.