Navigating the Volatility of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) Stock

In the past week, STNG stock has gone up by 0.93%, with a monthly decline of -10.45% and a quarterly surge of 0.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Scorpio Tankers Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.57% for STNG stock, with a simple moving average of 16.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Right Now?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is $73.63, which is $16.37 above the current market price. The public float for STNG is 48.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STNG on March 24, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

STNG) stock’s latest price update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.66 compared to its previous closing price of 55.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for STNG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for STNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $87 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STNG reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for STNG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to STNG, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

STNG Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares sank -10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STNG rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.00. In addition, Scorpio Tankers Inc. saw 1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.48 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stands at +40.77. The total capital return value is set at 18.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 30.60, with 13.70 for asset returns.

Based on Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), the company’s capital structure generated 77.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.53. Total debt to assets is 42.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.