MMTec Inc. (MTC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MTC is at 2.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTC is 1.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume for MTC on March 24, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

MTC) stock’s latest price update

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC)’s stock price has decreased by -4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 2.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTC’s Market Performance

MTC’s stock has fallen by -12.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 208.40% and a quarterly rise of 249.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.69% for MMTec Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.65% for MTC stock, with a simple moving average of 29.95% for the last 200 days.

MTC Trading at 80.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.74%, as shares surge +189.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +141.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC fell by -12.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.96. In addition, MMTec Inc. saw 192.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Equity return is now at value -73.10, with -65.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MMTec Inc. (MTC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.