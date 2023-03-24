MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MGM Resorts International (MGM) by analysts is $55.48, which is $13.25 above the current market price. The public float for MGM is 306.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of MGM was 4.25M shares.

MGM) stock’s latest price update

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.87 compared to its previous closing price of 41.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.72% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/28/22 that Wynn, Casino Stocks Rise on Macau License Renewals. One Risk Down, One to Go.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM Resorts International (MGM) has experienced a -1.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month, and a 19.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for MGM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.41% for MGM stock, with a simple moving average of 16.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $59 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGM reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for MGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to MGM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

MGM Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.04. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw 22.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from Mckinney-James Rose, who sale 2,870 shares at the price of $43.23 back on Mar 01. After this action, Mckinney-James Rose now owns 0 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $124,070 using the latest closing price.

McManus John, the CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY of MGM Resorts International, sale 20,000 shares at $43.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that McManus John is holding 68,175 shares at $869,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.07 for the present operating margin

+22.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for MGM Resorts International stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at -4.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 28.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on MGM Resorts International (MGM), the company’s capital structure generated 705.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.58. Total debt to assets is 65.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 676.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.