Manchester United plc (MANU) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MANU is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Manchester United plc (MANU) is $22.79, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 53.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% of that float. On March 24, 2023, MANU’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU)’s stock price has decreased by -7.26 compared to its previous closing price of 25.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/09/22 that Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Saudi club Al-Nassr for history-making $210 million per season

MANU’s Market Performance

Manchester United plc (MANU) has experienced a 9.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.32% rise in the past month, and a 8.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for MANU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.09% for MANU stock, with a simple moving average of 43.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANU reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for MANU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

MANU Trading at 5.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.83. In addition, Manchester United plc saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United plc (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manchester United plc (MANU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.