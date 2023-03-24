Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 1.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is $13.33, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for LAZR is 235.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LAZR on March 24, 2023 was 13.04M shares.

LAZR) stock’s latest price update

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR)’s stock price has increased by 2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 6.61. but the company has seen a -20.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that Self-Driving Technology Provider Luminar Just Hit a Milestone

LAZR’s Market Performance

LAZR’s stock has fallen by -20.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.11% and a quarterly rise of 9.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.17% for Luminar Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.07% for LAZR stock, with a simple moving average of -8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAZR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAZR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LAZR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LAZR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2023.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAZR reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for LAZR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

LAZR Trading at -7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAZR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAZR fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Luminar Technologies Inc. saw 37.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAZR starting from Jepsen Mary Lou, who purchase 10,109 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Dec 16. After this action, Jepsen Mary Lou now owns 55,584 shares of Luminar Technologies Inc., valued at $67,281 using the latest closing price.

AEG Holdings, LLC, the Director of Luminar Technologies Inc., purchase 7,953 shares at $6.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that AEG Holdings, LLC is holding 39,569 shares at $52,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAZR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1087.04 for the present operating margin

-152.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luminar Technologies Inc. stands at -1095.73. The total capital return value is set at -62.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.01. Equity return is now at value -778.90, with -59.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 63.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.