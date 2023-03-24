Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Lordstown Stock Falls on Recall. Making Cars Can Be Hard.

Is It Worth Investing in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.33.

The public float for RIDE is 179.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.83% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of RIDE was 4.66M shares.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE stock saw a decrease of -12.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -45.30% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.40% for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.26% for RIDE stock, with a simple moving average of -58.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at -39.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -38.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8793. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -40.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136305.67 for the present operating margin

-15488.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lordstown Motors Corp. stands at -145569.07. Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -51.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.