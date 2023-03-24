Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has decreased by -4.46 compared to its previous closing price of 10.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is above average at 13.82x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for LESL is $16.71, which is $6.49 above than the current price. The public float for LESL is 176.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.51% of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on March 24, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stock saw a decrease of -8.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.61% and a quarterly a decrease of -16.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.28% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -28.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -23.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares sank -20.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -7.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.94. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the See Remarks of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.28 for the present operating margin

+43.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 29.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.34. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.