KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KKR is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KKR is 741.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On March 24, 2023, KKR’s average trading volume was 3.21M shares.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

KKR) stock’s latest price update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 50.57. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Private-Equity Firms Snap Up Data Centers as Cloud Demand Soars

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has experienced a 1.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.15% drop in the past month, and a 3.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for KKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.31% for KKR stock, with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $69 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KKR, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

KKR Trading at -10.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -10.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.69. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 5.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 7,600,000 shares at the price of $38.83 back on Mar 07. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 37 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $295,108,000 using the latest closing price.

Sorkin David, the Chief Legal Officer of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $55.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sorkin David is holding 1,434,144 shares at $2,217,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.