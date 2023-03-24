Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for JAGX is also noteworthy at 1.96.

The public float for JAGX is 1.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.57% of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on March 24, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)’s stock price has increased by 39.51 compared to its previous closing price of 0.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

JAGX’s Market Performance

JAGX’s stock has risen by 24.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.86% and a quarterly drop of -84.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.40% for Jaguar Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.22% for JAGX stock, with a simple moving average of -90.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2021.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JAGX reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for JAGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2017.

JAGX Trading at -67.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.20%, as shares sank -53.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +24.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3177. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc. saw -82.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc., valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Equity return is now at value -833.00, with -104.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.