Innoviva Inc. (INVA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for INVA is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INVA is $15.17, which is $3.98 above the current market price. The public float for INVA is 67.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.43% of that float. The average trading volume for INVA on March 24, 2023 was 697.88K shares.

INVA) stock’s latest price update

Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA)’s stock price has increased by 1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 11.00. however, the company has experienced a -2.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INVA’s Market Performance

INVA’s stock has fallen by -2.36% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.17% and a quarterly drop of -12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Innoviva Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for INVA stock, with a simple moving average of -15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for INVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for INVA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 20th, 2017.

INVA Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVA fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, Innoviva Inc. saw -15.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVA starting from Raifeld Pavel, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $10.87 back on Mar 10. After this action, Raifeld Pavel now owns 9,799 shares of Innoviva Inc., valued at $32,603 using the latest closing price.

Innoviva, Inc., the 10% Owner of Innoviva Inc., purchase 7,598,814 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Innoviva, Inc. is holding 29,270,476 shares at $16,717,391 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.97 for the present operating margin

+90.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviva Inc. stands at +61.98. The total capital return value is set at 19.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 43.20, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Based on Innoviva Inc. (INVA), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Innoviva Inc. (INVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.