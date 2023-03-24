HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)’s stock price has increased by 4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 3.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

Is It Worth Investing in HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUYA is 0.74. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is $30.88, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for HUYA is 89.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On March 24, 2023, HUYA’s average trading volume was 2.04M shares.

HUYA’s Market Performance

The stock of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has seen a -11.48% decrease in the past week, with a -25.54% drop in the past month, and a 5.15% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.23% for HUYA stock, with a simple moving average of -2.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUYA stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for HUYA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HUYA in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.20 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUYA reach a price target of $3.60, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for HUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HUYA, setting the target price at $2.90 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at -28.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares sank -23.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.09. In addition, HUYA Inc. saw -12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.69 for the present operating margin

+14.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc. stands at +5.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.73. Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on HUYA Inc. (HUYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.