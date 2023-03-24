Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) is $9.25, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for HRTX is 118.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HRTX on March 24, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

HRTX) stock’s latest price update

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX)’s stock price has increased by 4.82 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX’s stock has fallen by -13.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.52% and a quarterly drop of -18.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.85% for Heron Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.44% for HRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $24 based on the research report published on May 27th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 20th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -20.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares sank -19.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -13.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2800. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc. saw -17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from MANHARD KIMBERLY, who sale 1,504 shares at the price of $4.76 back on May 03. After this action, MANHARD KIMBERLY now owns 10,872 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,154 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-250.42 for the present operating margin

+46.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at -255.58. The total capital return value is set at -86.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -90.87. Equity return is now at value -848.20, with -79.20 for asset returns.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 205.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 52.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 202.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.