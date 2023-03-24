Hecla Mining Company (HL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HL is 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HL is 562.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HL on March 24, 2023 was 8.93M shares.

HL) stock’s latest price update

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 5.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HL’s Market Performance

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has seen a 8.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.06% gain in the past month and a 5.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for HL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.49% for HL stock, with a simple moving average of 21.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HL stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HL in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HL reach a price target of $6.25, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for HL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to HL, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

HL Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +16.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HL rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, Hecla Mining Company saw 5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HL

Equity return is now at value -2.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hecla Mining Company (HL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.