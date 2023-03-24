Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) is above average at 2.07x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) is $1.96, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for GTE is 342.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GTE on March 24, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

GTE) stock’s latest price update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE)’s stock price has decreased by -1.87 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GTE’s Market Performance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has experienced a -0.85% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.75% drop in the past month, and a -24.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.60% for GTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.51% for GTE stock, with a simple moving average of -35.96% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -16.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8010. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw -26.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTE starting from Ellson Ryan, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 15. After this action, Ellson Ryan now owns 701,487 shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., valued at $35,500 using the latest closing price.

Guidry Gary, the President and CEO of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Guidry Gary is holding 4,042,135 shares at $129,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.64 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +19.54. The total capital return value is set at 32.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.66.

Based on Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE), the company’s capital structure generated 142.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.74. Total debt to assets is 44.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.