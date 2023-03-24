Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 110.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/28/22 that Generac Stock Gets Buy Rating as Analyst Anticipates Growth in Clean Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

The public float for GNRC is 59.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.70% of that float. On March 24, 2023, the average trading volume of GNRC was 1.43M shares.

GNRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a -7.29% decrease in the past week, with a -9.76% drop in the past month, and a 17.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for GNRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.89% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of -34.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $140 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNRC reach a price target of $165. The rating they have provided for GNRC stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to GNRC, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on February 21st of the current year.

GNRC Trading at -9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -11.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.85. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 6.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 45,207 shares at the price of $119.37 back on Mar 01. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 615,269 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $5,396,367 using the latest closing price.

Jagdfeld Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $102.69 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Jagdfeld Aaron is holding 585,975 shares at $513,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.