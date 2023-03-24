fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FUBO is 2.38.

The public float for FUBO is 200.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FUBO on March 24, 2023 was 12.51M shares.

FUBO) stock’s latest price update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO)’s stock price has decreased by -10.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. but the company has seen a -14.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FUBO’s Market Performance

FUBO’s stock has fallen by -14.05% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -54.78% and a quarterly drop of -50.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.01% for fuboTV Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -33.48% for FUBO stock, with a simple moving average of -64.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FUBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FUBO stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for FUBO by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for FUBO in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FUBO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for FUBO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to FUBO, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FUBO Trading at -48.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.61%, as shares sank -54.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUBO fell by -14.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5000. In addition, fuboTV Inc. saw -40.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FUBO starting from Janedis John, who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $1.22 back on Mar 22. After this action, Janedis John now owns 18,000 shares of fuboTV Inc., valued at $9,759 using the latest closing price.

Horihuela Alberto, the Chief Growth Officer of fuboTV Inc., sale 61,237 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Horihuela Alberto is holding 1,252,615 shares at $167,789 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FUBO

Equity return is now at value -102.30, with -41.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.